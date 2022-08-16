Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol license at Bryant-Denny Stadium
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved an alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 16, 2022.

In June, the city of Tuscaloosa came to an agreement with the University of Alabama over beer and wine sales at Coleman Coliseum and Bryant-Denny Stadium. As part of the agreement, UA will establish a program to fund annual scholarships for sworn police officers and firefighters and their children.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019.

