Some Relief From The Heat On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures reached the middle 90s Tuesday with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. We do this all again Wednesday before turning a bit cooler on Thursday. For those that would like some rainfall, your chance is coming later this work week. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with a few left over during the evening. Decent rain chances stay with us through Friday before dropping a bit for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 73. Winds SW 5 mph. 40% mainly early evening

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 89° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.