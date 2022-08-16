Some Relief From The Heat On The Way

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures reached the middle 90s Tuesday with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. We do this all again Wednesday before turning a bit cooler on Thursday. For those that would like some rainfall, your chance is coming later this work week. Scattered storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with a few left over during the evening. Decent rain chances stay with us through Friday before dropping a bit for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 73. Winds SW 5 mph. 40% mainly early evening

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 89° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

