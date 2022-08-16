Small rain chances again today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer to start off Tuesday, this afternoon a small chance of a shower or two but it will be warm! Tomorrow during the day we will stay mostly dry but during the overnight hours and into Thursday we will see our next chance for some good rain. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will remain in the 80s for highs. Rain chances drop off as we head through the weekend and the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light NW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, rain chances later in the day. High near 95°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

