Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection

Beginning Tuesday, the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive in Dothan will undergo a signal operation change.(City of Dothan)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday.

The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive.

The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the changes at this time.

For additional information on the signal operation change, you can contact Traffic Engineer Garrett Hurst at (334) 615-4477.

