Pet of the Week: Duncan is dandy!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A frisky feline found their way into the studio on Tuesday, and he is our latest WTVY Pet of the Week.

City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon joined us again on Live at Lunch, and she brought along a new friend for us to meet. This week, it was 3-month-old Duncan, a domestic short hair black cat who was incredibly curious about the WTVY set. We think he might want a career in meteorology with how much he hung around the weather station.

While Duncan can be a bit mischievous, and apparently very exploratory, Melissa told us that when he gets all that energy out that he turns into a major lap baby who loves to snuggle up and rest.

Duncan is a 3-month-old domestic short hair black cat ready to find his new home. (WTVY)

Melissa told us that Duncan is preferably a cat to keep inside with the family, and with him being young he could have a good time coming into a home that already has another feline. Of course, she preached patience as well, as with any scenario of welcoming a new pet into an already pet-occupied home or any home in general.

If you want to meet Duncan in person and explore the possibility of getting him his forever home, you can check out the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive. They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620.

For up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter, visit the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.