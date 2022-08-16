News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
Prosecutor Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month. Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months.
Dothan-Houston County EMA Director named The Salvation Army’s 2022 Ambassador for Good
Dothan-Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah Joins The Salvation Army in Day of Service to Celebrate “Ambassadors for Good Day”
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
McCraney’s becomes the second capital murder case in as many weeks postponed because of jury shortage issues.
Facebook scams target Henry County residents
Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass.
