New Brockton growth leads to a middle school for students

NBMS
NBMS(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton is growing!

That means more students are attending the Coffee County school district.

This year, New Brockton Middle School welcomed 7th and 8th graders for the first time; It’s a wing on the town high school’s campus.

Seven new classrooms are already in use, and 11 more are under construction.

Once those are finished, 6th graders will move from the elementary schools to join the 7th and 8th graders.

District leaders say using lockers and changing classes will give these students a seamless transition to high school.

“I think it’s a very good adjustment for these students at this age level,” expresses Bradley Bowers, Principal of New Brockton Middle. “Everybody’s been very supportive in the starting of the middle school, so there’s been a lot of excitement about it, and I hope that it’s something that will continue to grow.”

The goal is to complete the additional classrooms by spring, but supply chain issues could cause delays.

6th graders will transfer to the middle school as soon as they are completed.

