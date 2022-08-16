Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also couldn’t specify how many victims were shot.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

