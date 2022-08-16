Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

The 63-year-old Eufaula man was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, a man, identified as 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks of Eufaula, was pronounced dead.

At this time, no other information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

