Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy Dothan(WTVY)
By David Buchholz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast.

Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of August 2022.

Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that impacts about 500 school districts across the southeast, including Alabama.

The Alliance and the State Department of Education are working together to help schools find alternate milk suppliers.

