Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month.

Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months.

Since his suspension for possible misconduct, the Houston County prosecutor has raked in upwards of $50,000, compliments of Alabama taxpayers.

The FBI and Alabama Attorney General’s Office—yes, we pay them also--began examining Johnson’s behavior in late February or early March. And to this day, their investigation is incomplete.

And until it is finished his boss, District Attorney Pat Jones, won’t reinstate or fire Johnson in the belief that his employee deserves due process.

Johnson got into hot water when a woman with whom he had a sizzling cyber love affair threw him to the wolves.

Turns out his online girlfriend is a habitual criminal who Johnson was to have prosecuted on drug charges.

She almost certainly knew of his position, but it’s not clear if he knew about her problems.

The issue is whether Johnson acted illegally with that woman, Jamie Connolly, and if he did the same thing with others.

But all these months later nobody seems to be able to figure that out.

And until they do, we’ll continue paying Mark Johnson.

