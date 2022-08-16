Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died.

That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.

McCraney’s becomes the second capital murder case in as many weeks postponed because of jury shortage issues.

In Houston County, Rolando Castillo’s trial scheduled for August 1 was also delayed.

“I’ve been clerk since 2007 and it’s the first time where on Monday morning we did not have enough jurors to get a trial going,” Houston County’s Carla Woodall told WTVY News 4.

There is no one thing to solely hang the problem.

Some were excused because of unavoidable conflicts, others disqualified because they did not meet requirements, and some summons returned marked undeliverable.

Five in Dale County and two in Houston County are dead.

Then, there are a few who neglected their civic duty which aggravates Woodall.

“You get two voices in government. One to go to the polls and vote and one to serve on jury duty. It is an honor and privilege to exercise both of those voices.”

Those who fail to appear for jury duty could face contempt of court charges.

In Houston County, jurors are selected from voter registration lists.

