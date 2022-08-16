Search canceled for suspect

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled.

ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect.

Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.

She was last seen in the 200 Blk of South Oates St. in Dothan, AL. Hall is believed to be occupying a 1991 light blue/gray Lincoln Town Car.

Hall is a resident of the 500 Blk County Rd. 115 Abbeville, Henry County, AL.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 334-677-4808.

