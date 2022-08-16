Headland names new head basketball coach

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams have a new leader in the boys basketball program, but it’s not a new face.

Eric smith is taking over the Rams program after serving three seasons as an assistant coach

Smith is one of six to be named head coaches for Headland athletics over the past week.

The team went 16-8 last season and losing to Charles Henderson in the first round of the playoffs.

Smith brings 17 years of head coaching experience to the Ram program.

He spent 15 years at Poplar Springs and two at Graceville prior to joining the Headland staff.

“I’ve made a strong connection with the kids in the classroom,” said Smith. “I take the teaching very seriously. And then you know, there’s always talent. So, this is this is a good place to be if you’re a basketball guy. I’m a practice coach. This where you get it done. So, everything that we’re about is going to be taking practice serious and working hard. It’s exciting because there’s so much positive going on at the school.”

The Rams will hold tryouts for the team in late September or early October.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.