“Facility dog” spreads joy across New Brockton Elementary School

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The sheriff’s office and school district in Coffee County have partnered to create a special addition by one school resource officer’s side this year.

It’s safe to say the students and teachers couldn’t be happier.

Mayor is the 1-year poodle you’ll find at New Brockton Elementary.

“He basically spent a year, his whole life, in obedience training to be able to become a facility dog to stay here at the school and help these kids,” explains Sgt. Stacey Austin, Coffee County School Resource Officer. “He’s just here to be something to love on and compassion, a furry friend.”

From hallway interactions to classroom visits, Mayor is spreading joy and making school feel like home.

Ella Kate Bowers, 6th grader expresses, “He acts like my dog, so it just feels like I have my dog at school with me.”

Mayor works to boost student morale.

“If they’re having a rough day, he’ll kind of help direct them and make their mood better,” says Austin.

He’s also a comforting tool when it comes to learning.

Holli Richardson, Principal of New Brockton Elementary School explains, “A dog is a lot less judgmental than a person, sometimes they feel more comfortable practicing those things that they struggle with, so we hope that he can support students in that way.”

Receiving love from not only students, but teachers as well.

New Brockton Elementary is Mayor’s “home base,” but he has plans to visit some of the other Coffee County schools in the future.

