Dothan Wolves ready for Friday Night Football

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just 4 days away from the first Friday night of high school football.

A lot of energy coming out of the Circle City with Dothan High gearing up for week 0.

The Dothan Wolves taking on the Carroll Eagles in Jed Kennedy’s first game at the helm of the program.

Kennedy has seen the Carroll Eagles under head coach Patrick Plott dating back two years ago when he was at Enterprise.

Kennedy knows the Eagles will come to play...

He is ready to show Dothan the product the Wolves will field in 2022 with the work him and his staff have poured into the team since last December.

“We’re not the same team we were last week Wednesday. We’re not the same team we were in the spring. So, you know, I’m excited. You know, ultimately, we talk to our kids all the time that you know, everyday matters, but only 14 days count and Friday night is one that counts. And when it gets done, we’re going to be 1-0 or 0-1 and whatever happens we’re going to gear up to get ready the next week.”

The Wolves travel to Ozark to take on the Eagles on Friday.

