Dothan-Houston County EMA Director named The Salvation Army’s 2022 Ambassador for Good

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chris Judah, Dothan-Houston County EMA Director, has been chosen as The Salvation Army’s 2022 Ambassador for Good and will join Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Linda Payton in a day of service visiting the Wiregrass in the EDS Canteen to highlight some of the many ways The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services serves our community throughout the year.

Chris Judah’s day of service will take place on Thursday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Dothan located at 1007 S. Bell Street.

Judah’s day of service will also be shared on social media to highlight The Salvation Army’s programs and services and invite community participation and support.

“We are excited about our long-standing partnership with Dothan-Houston County EMA and sharing our EDS Canteen with the community. We will also distribute information on how to be prepared before a disaster happens and will have some giveaways,”

Ambassador for Good Day is an annual celebration of The Salvation Army’s outreach and commitment to its community to share hope and serve others through seasons of great need. The media event aims to raise awareness of their programs and services in Dothan and highlight the good works of Salvation Army officers, staff, and volunteers 365 days a year in service to others.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.