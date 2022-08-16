CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast

Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead in the Gulf.
By Shelby Myers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) -A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing some stingrays Monday morning.

The video posted to Facebook has nearly 30,000 views as of Tuesday.

Catarena Peek told WALA she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel, come to Orange Beach every year. This time will be a trip to remember for the Texas natives.

“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this for sure,” Deshotel said. “I look out the window … and there it is. Massive 10 to 12-foot hammerhead, whatever it is I don’t know, but it was a big one. We don’t know how big it was, but it was massive.”

The massive shark showed off its speed by chasing stingrays in the shallow part of the Gulf. In the video, the few people in the water scrambled to get out.

“There was some man down there screaming that there was a shark, and I guess they finally saw the dorsal fin and they realized how close he started getting so they started jumping out of the water as fast as they could,” Peek said.

Peek said she started recording because it was the second shark they had seen from their 10-story balcony at only 10 a.m. Her video took off on Facebook very quickly.

“I just ended up videoing it, and it was a really cool video, so I just posted to Facebook thinking a couple hundred of my friends would find it kind of cool, and then all of a sudden, I looked down at my phone and it was over 100,000 views and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool,’” she said.

Peek and Deshotel said the sighting didn’t keep them from getting in the water. Peek is a certified diver and said she’s swam with sharks her entire life. Deshotel said he sees sharks while deep sea fishing. Still, this was a first for both of them.

“Once in a lifetime kind of experience for sure. It was just really cool to watch,” the couple said.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan,...
1 dead in Monday morning crash
Citronelle, Ala.
Woman claims she was brutally beaten by her family with brass knuckles
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall discusses jury issues in an August 15, 2022 WTVY...
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.

Latest News

New traffic control pattern takes effect
New traffic control pattern takes effect
Julian Assange
Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
Amazon to raise seller fees for holidays amid rising costs
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Some Relief From The Heat On The Way