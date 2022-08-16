Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of another local man found out his fate Monday in an emotional day in the courtroom.

“Please, please have mercy on my brother. Please,” Kiana Bivins, sister to the defendant, said.

Andre Bivins, 32, awaited his sentencing after being found guilty of first degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm back in July.

Bivins still maintains his innocence.

“Mr. Ross, I apologize for your loss. You know, I ain’t have nothing to do with it, but I’m sorry,” Defendant Andre Bivins said.

Bivins was held partly responsible in the murder of Edward Ross, who was shot to death in his fathers Panama City Beach home in December 2019, after state attorneys said it was a robbery gone wrong. Edward’s father Kenneth Ross witnessed his son’s murder first hand.

“Now I have to live for the rest of my life with the images of my son lying on the floor, bleeding out, gasping for air,” said Ross.

And now Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars for first degree felony murder.

“At this time you’re sentenced to life in prison,” 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Shonna Young Gay said.

Plus several more years for the attempted robbery with a firearm.

“You are sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections,” said Gay.

It was a sentence Bivin’s defense attorney felt should have been reduced.

“I do think that, if possible, if it was legally possible, to see him (Bivins) to get 25 to maybe 30 years,” John Eagen said.

But life behind bars is the justice Kenneth was hoping for.

“I was promised at the very beginning of this investigation that his murder would be solved and his perpetrators would be brought to justice. That promise was fulfilled,” said Ross.

Fulfillment that leaves Kenneth with one thing left to say to Bivins after today.

“I Forgive you and I will pray for your soul because Sir, you are definitely going to need it,” said Ross.

Five men, including Bivins, Abel Ortiz, Jorge Hernandez, Joshua Campbell, and Jorge Perez were all arrested with charged related to Edward’s murder. Bivins was the last to stand trial. The only person acquitted was Perez, who will face a new trial in September.

