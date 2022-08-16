55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC

55 Water in NYC
55 Water in NYC(55 Water/RSA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a New York City landmark and a sky’s the limit Retirements Systems of Alabama investment that has soared as a big money maker for RSA members and retirees.

55 Water, a huge office building overlooking the river, made national news when landmarksofny posted a walking tour video of the building on TikTok.

@landmarksofny

Imagine finding out your office landlord was actually a U.S. State

♬ original sound - landmarksofny

According to the Landmarks of NY post, 55 Water was built in the 1970′s and bought out of bankruptcy by the RSA in the 1990′s.

The massive workplace and office space also includes two parks, a cafe, a Starbucks kiosk, a convenience shop and an underground parking garage.

Here is an excerpt from 55water.com about the building’s ownership:

The largest office building in New York City at nearly four million square feet, and the second largest privately- owned office building in the United States, 55 Water is the owner-occupied, debt-free, flagship investment of the Retirement Systems of Alabama, a substantial pension fund with an extensive real estate portfolio.

Click here to learn more about RSA’s real estate portfolio.

