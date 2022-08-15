Rain chances ramp up by the end of the week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS –  Rain chances increase by the end of the week. This will help drop our high temperatures into the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday though temperatures will remain in the 90s for the high. Tropics are quiet for the moment.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73 °.  Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 93°.  Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 10 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY-  Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 foot.

