Rain chances ramp up by the end of the week

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase by the end of the week. This will help drop our high temperatures into the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday though temperatures will remain in the 90s for the high. Tropics are quiet for the moment.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73 °. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 10 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 89° 20%

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.