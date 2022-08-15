Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents

Paws Humane Society is hosting the 'No Empty Bowls' pet food pantry next weekend.
Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend.(WXIX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend.

On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last.

Pets for Life will also be at the event - distributing pet food and supplies to pet parents in need.

Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

All supplies and food is first come, first serve while supplies last.

