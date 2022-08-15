Partly sunny and mostly dry today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A nice start to the morning with some of us waking up in the upper 60s, this afternoon we will remain partly sunny with just a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon and into the overnight hours tonight. We stay dry tomorrow before our next chance of rain comes in overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, this will help cool the highs back into the 80s for the end of the week into the start of the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, slight chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 74° High: 94° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

