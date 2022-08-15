Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan.

The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20.

Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing.

Without any family living in Dothan or nearby, Carl said, it leaves all home maintenance projects up to him. As full time caretaker of his wife, Mazie, he appreciates all the help he can get.

With metal poles and wood in the backyard that need disposing of, as well as a pecan tree with limbs that need trimming, the Crutchfield’s are happy to accept the help.

While neighbors and friends of the family have assisted the couple in any way they can, the pair is grateful that the city is providing this opportunity.

