Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need

Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing.
The Crutchfield's, Mazie and Carl, care for one another.
The Crutchfield's, Mazie and Carl, care for one another.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan.

The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20.

Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing.

Without any family living in Dothan or nearby, Carl said, it leaves all home maintenance projects up to him. As full time caretaker of his wife, Mazie, he appreciates all the help he can get.

With metal poles and wood in the backyard that need disposing of, as well as a pecan tree with limbs that need trimming, the Crutchfield’s are happy to accept the help.

While neighbors and friends of the family have assisted the couple in any way they can, the pair is grateful that the city is providing this opportunity.

To learn more about the Love Your Neighborhood Project click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Money Mizer
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Holt cruelty
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation in Florida home

Latest News

Henry Co. Probate and Commissions offices to move buildings
Henry Co. Probate and Commission offices to move buildings
Dothan Housing resident services provided all different kinds of ice cream for senior residents.
Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 30 young...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
scam
Facebook scams target Henry County residents