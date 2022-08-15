Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings

The Herndon Building
The Herndon Building(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded.

Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations.

Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.

Business owners David and Marybeth Herndon donated the building to the county, who renamed it “The Herndon Building” as a token of appreciation.

Things such as driver’s license renewal and sanitation will remain at the courthouse, while tags, licensing and commission work will move to the Herndon Building.

The lack of parking around the courthouse is just one issue this new space will help alleviate.

“This gives us more room; it’s a quieter setting, more conducive, especially to like mental commitment hearings,” explains Henry County Probate Judge David Money. “They’ll be in this building beginning in October. Plus, it really frees up some room in the courthouse for maybe the district judge and his staff, the sheriff’s office.

The move is a complex process.

Commission is settling in now, and the goal is for probate to be fully relocated in about eight weeks.

Until then, Judge Money says it will be business as usual.

There are also renovation plans for the county Annex building.

County commission monthly meetings will be held there starting hopefully in November.

Until then they will remain at the courthouse.

