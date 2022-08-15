Financial advisor says Inflation Reduction Act won’t severely impact inflation

Will new bill reduce inflation?
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A financial adviser isn’t expecting the Inflation Reduction Act to curb inflation.

The Senate and the House approved the bill and once the president signs, it will go into law.

The Associated Press says economic analyses of the proposal suggests the bill itself won’t bring down inflation, at least in the time being. They add the legislation won’t directly address some of the main price drivers like gas, food, and rent.

Marshall Clay, a senior advisor with The Welch Group says most everyday people probably won’t notice a difference in the prices we pay.

“I think it has theoretically some things that it could do near to longer term as far as subsidies semi-conductor manufacturers,” he said. “Those are things that aren’t going to have any sort of short to near term effect, if any effect on inflation at all.”

That being said, the law could still save money for some Americans by reducing energy prices and prescription prices for the elderly.

The bill will become law once the president signs it. That’s expected to happen this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money Mizer
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Holt cruelty
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation in Florida home

Latest News

King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns
USPS program offers new affordable package and document delivery options for small businesses
Michelle Sheeks, the first woman attacked by dogs in Red Bay, has died.
Husband of woman killed by Red Bay dogs speaks out on their would-be 18-year anniversary
As students are heading back to school, some teachers are dealing with an increase of...
How a counselor recommends handling misbehavior in the classroom