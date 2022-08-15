Facebook scams target Henry County residents

scam
scam(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass.

Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four weeks now.

Specifically, on the Abbeville and Headland “Buy, Sell, Trade” Facebook pages.

Different users are posting fake, attention-grabbing posts, all the way from a serial killer is on the loose, to there’s a missing child.

The point is to get several people to share and interact with the post.

That’s when they go back and change the context of the original post to the real scam itself, trying to get your money.

The idea is that if people see it and see the high interaction, they’ll think it’s real.

“Lost pets, Pepsi giving away free money, another dog that’s been found, even as far as going to lost children,” explains Chief Blankenship. “So, the extent that they’ll go is basically endless.”

If you’re a Facebook user, the best advice Blankenship can give is to be extra cautious.

Dig a little deeper, and more than likely, you can discover these are scams.

One example is the houses for rent in these posts, they aren’t even located in Abbeville.

Blankenship has tried reaching out to the admins of the “Buy, Sell, Trade” pages to get the posts removed, but has not heard back.

