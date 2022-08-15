Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Housing resident services celebrated senior citizens with a sweet treat.

On August 15, in honor of National Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, ice cream, waters, and other goodies were passed out at Martin Lewis Village and Ussery Homes.

Over 200 seniors live in Dothan Housing units by themselves. The resident services team strives to provide events and activities for all occupants but especially those who might not have a support system.

Resident Services Manager Samiyah Craddock, said their team hopes to “just give them a little love and show them that you’re here to help them.”

Dothan Housing also plans to host events around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

To learn more about Dothan Housing click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.