Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day

The resident services team strives to provide events and activities for all occupants.
Dothan Housing resident services provided all different kinds of ice cream for senior residents.
Dothan Housing resident services provided all different kinds of ice cream for senior residents.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Housing resident services celebrated senior citizens with a sweet treat.

On August 15, in honor of National Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, ice cream, waters, and other goodies were passed out at Martin Lewis Village and Ussery Homes.

Over 200 seniors live in Dothan Housing units by themselves. The resident services team strives to provide events and activities for all occupants but especially those who might not have a support system.

Resident Services Manager Samiyah Craddock, said their team hopes to “just give them a little love and show them that you’re here to help them.”

Dothan Housing also plans to host events around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

To learn more about Dothan Housing click HERE.

