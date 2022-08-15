Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after being arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

On August 12, Auburn police arrested 24-year-old Tyler Wade Fox, from Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with the following:

  • Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
  • Sexual torture
  • Production of child pornography
  • Possession of child pornography

On August 12, Auburn police spoke to a complainant who reported that an adult was possibly having sexual contact with a child less than 12 years old at a residence in Auburn.

Fox, who was known by relatives of the victim, was identified as the suspect. Fox was located by police and, after further investigation, he was arrested and charged.

Fox was transported to the Lee County Jail and is currently held pending a bond hearing.

This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges.

