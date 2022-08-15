1 dead in Monday morning crash

An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police.(Source: MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police.

In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.

The victim, identified as 79-year-old Foy Wambles, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department who also responded on the scene.

Initial reports say Wambles was driving an older model Dodge pickup truck, which was involved in a collision with a newer model Dodge pickup pulling a trailer.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing by the Dothan Police Crash Team. The department has also extended their thoughts and prayers to the Wambles family, per their release.

