Dry start to the week turning wet by the end

By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS –  Dry conditions for the next few days. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the next 7-days. Rain chances will increase in by the end of the week. Some activity in the Gulf but looking to stay in the NW quadrant of the Gulf. No impact for us here in the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 72 °.  Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 92°.  Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Few Clouds. Low near 72°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 88° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY-  Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

