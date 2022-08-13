Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super...
Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads dating to his failed 2017 Senate bid.(WSFA)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super PAC over campaign ads dating to his failed 2017 Senate bid.

A jury awarded Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC made false and defamatory statements with a TV ad during the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Moore called the ruling a vindication.

The Senate Majority PAC argued the ad was substantially true and planned to appeal.

Moore is a former judge known for backing public display of the Ten Commandments and hardline stances against same-sex marriage. Misconduct allegations against Moore rocked his 2017 race, which was won by a Democrat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
The Dothan Regional Airport announced Adam Hartzog as the new airport director.
Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2
Governor Kay Ivey greeted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as she arrived at the Montgomery...
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
Rudd, age 68 of Gordon, is believed to be experiencing an Alzheimer's or Dementia episode.
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on...
Alabama court sets Sept 22 execution for 1990 triple killing
Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case