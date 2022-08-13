Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple firearms were stolen from a Dothan business Friday night during a theft that also caused significant damage.

Police in a plea for public help did not identify that business by name, but sources tell News 4 that the alarming incident occurred at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry on South Oates near Walmart.

“Suspects used a vehicle to ram their way inside the business causing several thousand dollars in damage,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in his statement.

Once inside the bandits took the firearms, per Lt. Hall, who asks for those who have information about the bizarre burglary call 334-793-0215 or 334-793-7000.

