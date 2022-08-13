Enterprise High School preps for football season with safety reminders

EHS
EHS(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the community gears up for Friday Night Football, safety for students as well as community fans is at the forefront of Enterprise High School’s mind.

EHS released a statement reminding everyone of their safety policies for Wildcat Stadium.

“In order to enhance not only the safety but also the experience of those attending the Wildcat football games, Enterprise City Schools will continue implementing a minimum age requirement of 16 to attend home games without adult supervision. Any individual under the age of 16 attending an Enterprise High School football game must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other supervising adult to enter Wildcat Stadium,” reminds Stan Sauls, Principal at EHS.

EHS also states that book bag will not be allowed into the stadium.

Enterprise High School continues to thank the Enterprise Police Department for their part in maintaining the safety of everyone in attendance at the football games, and the support of the football team, cheerleaders, and Big Blue Band.

The Enterprise High School Wildcats kick off the season this upcoming Friday (August 19. 2022) as they host Bay High School.

The full statement regarding safety regulations for Wildcat Stadium can be read below.

Safety notice for EHS Wildcat Stadium
Safety notice for EHS Wildcat Stadium(Enterprise High School)

