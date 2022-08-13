Drier conditions this week

SYNOPSIS – Dry conditions for the next few days. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the next 7-days. Rain chances will increase in by the end of the week. Some activity in the tropics but looking to stay along the coast of Texas then moving inland by the beginning of the week.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 72 °. Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 91°. Winds Light ENE 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91°20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

