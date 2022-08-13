All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will admit anyone who identifies as female. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students.

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school.

This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

“To be one of the first single-sex schools to take a stance on it, you’re going to draw a lot of attention from that,” Courtney Vick, a 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall, said.

WSMV reports the school is taking a step to include transgender individuals, which Vick supports.

“I do hope that some students who previously didn’t feel comfortable apply to Harpeth Hall now,” Vick said.

A spokesperson with Harpeth Hall said the school’s application process would remain the same, and it receives many applications each year for a limited number of openings.

