SEACT brings Broadway hit to Dothan

The play is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tickets are on sale now for the Broadway hit coming to the circle city in late August.

The ‘Play That Goes Wrong’ is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. The play takes place on opening night of “The Murder of Haversham Manor” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This is one of Broadway’s funniest smash hits, with a classic 1920′s murder mystery chocked full of mishaps and madcap mania!

Performances run August 23-27, 2022 at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. Tickets are available now at seact.com or by calling 334-794-0400.

For more info on their 2022-2023 season visit them on Facebook.

