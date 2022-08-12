SEACT brings Broadway hit to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tickets are on sale now for the Broadway hit coming to the circle city in late August.

The ‘Play That Goes Wrong’ is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. The play takes place on opening night of “The Murder of Haversham Manor” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This is one of Broadway’s funniest smash hits, with a classic 1920′s murder mystery chocked full of mishaps and madcap mania!

Performances run August 23-27, 2022 at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. Tickets are available now at seact.com or by calling 334-794-0400.

For more info on their 2022-2023 season visit them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.