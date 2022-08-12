Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road.
ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road.
WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M.
Crews are on the scene working to repair the pole, but WEC says it will be a couple of hours before power is fully restored.
As of 4:04 P.M., 470 members are affected.
