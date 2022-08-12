Power restored in Houston Co.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road.

ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road.

Power outage in Houston Co. (WEC)

WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the pole, but WEC says it will be a couple of hours before power is fully restored.

As of 4:04 P.M., 470 members are affected.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

