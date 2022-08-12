The newest weevil joins Weevil Way in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new weevil joined Weevil Way today in Enterprise.

The newest member, the 28th weevil, is Mr. Geri Patrick.

It stands outside of the Madison Heights and Kelly Park Senior Living Center–with a little help from a cane.

The weevil’s purple coat is representative of Alzheimer’s awareness.

It’s navy clothes are symbolic of Madison Heights’ parent company, Atlas Senior Living.

Equipped with reading glasses and a business portfolio, Mr. Geri Patrick is ready to welcome visitors of the residents at Madison Heights.

Kristie Carty helped design the new statue and says a lot of thought went into the project. “Having Mr. Geri Patrick and seeing him represent our residents and who we actually have who live a part of our communities is so important and along the way it can be so much fun because grandkids can come in and actually take pictures with him.”

You can find weevil statues like Mr. Geri Patrick outside of many Enterprise businesses. The city encourages everyone to take pictures with them and even turn it into a scavenger hunt.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.