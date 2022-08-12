New Little Free Library in Solomon Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Solomon Park has a new addition to its grounds that the whole community can enjoy.

A Little Free Library stands ready to receive donations and provide books.

Little Free Libraries are present in almost every city in the country. Dothan’s newest Little Library was originally a Dothan Eagle newspaper box. Residents in the Garden District offered their artistic talents to decorate it.

The hope is that the library becomes encouragement for those who have not yet found their love of reading.

Volunteer Shanna Ramsdell said, “I just envision this being a place where a child in the community who hasn’t received that love of reading yet, may come up to the box and find that book that gives them the love of reading.”

Visitors are encouraged to return each book they take to any Little Free Library, and maybe even leave an additional one in return.

While the box is operational, the library is still in desperate need of donations. Large donations of books can be dropped off at the Westgate Library to avoid the elements.

To learn more about Little Free Libraries click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.