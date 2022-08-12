More rain to end the week

SYNOPSIS – Another day of scattered showers and storms, a few showers will be possible this morning with another chance of a few showers and storms this afternoon. This will once again keep our high temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. Lower rain chances for the weekend tomorrow the best chance of rain will be near the coast. We see a break in the rain for Sunday and Monday before rain chances pick up again on Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

