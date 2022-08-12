Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
The Dothan Regional Airport announced Adam Hartzog as the new airport director.
Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2
City mum on employees gone in feeding scandal
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
Rudd, age 68 of Gordon, is believed to be experiencing an Alzheimer's or Dementia episode.
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

Latest News

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph