Military spouses join together to foster community

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - A group of spouses at Fort Rucker are bonding together through shared experiences.

The Fort Rucker Spouse’s Club join together during hard times and use their comradery to help others in need.

Along with fostering a community for the spouse’s of military personnel, the group’s mission is to provide social and cultural fellowship.

It’s made the people it brought together feel like family, helping one another through hardships and struggles.

Club president, Martha Boyle, said, “that comradery, especially when people deploy, when soldiers deploy, you know you have that bond because family’s not near by, so you have to depend on one another.”

Part of the group’s outreach includes Operation Deploy Your Dress, providing free formal dresses for military spouses in preparation for balls.

“We’ve enjoyed setting up the ship, and we enjoy doing this together, so it’s kind of neat,” said Stephanie Tucker, co-chair of ODYD.

Boyle encourages military spouses to join the group to find comfort amongst friends.

