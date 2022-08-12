Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

A series of photos acted as the Alabama Governor’s first public appearance in some time amid health rumors.
Governor Kay Ivey greeted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as she arrived at the Montgomery...
Governor Kay Ivey greeted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as she arrived at the Montgomery Regional Airport Friday August 12, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state.

The Governor’s office put out a release on Friday, which welcomed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to the state.

Included in that release was 4 photos, showing Ivey and Noem greeting one another as Noem landed in Montgomery on Friday afternoon. The release also mentioned that the governors exchanged their official state challenge coins.

Caption

Of Noem’s visit, Ivey said, “I was proud to personally welcome my friend South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama this afternoon. Both South Dakota and Alabama are two of the leading states and are showing the world what happens when you have strong, common sense leadership. I know Governor Noem will have a great visit.”

The photos represents the first public view of Ivey in some time, after reports began circulating across the state of the Governor’s health declining and potentially being admitted to the hospital this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
The Dothan Regional Airport announced Adam Hartzog as the new airport director.
Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2
City mum on employees gone in feeding scandal
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
Rudd, age 68 of Gordon, is believed to be experiencing an Alzheimer's or Dementia episode.
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Governor Kay Ivey greeted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as she arrived at the Montgomery...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Mark Teague joins News 4 Live at Lunch as he prepares for a weekend signing event for his book...
Weekend book signing for Wiregrass author