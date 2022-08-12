Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state.

The Governor’s office put out a release on Friday, which welcomed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to the state.

Included in that release was 4 photos, showing Ivey and Noem greeting one another as Noem landed in Montgomery on Friday afternoon. The release also mentioned that the governors exchanged their official state challenge coins.

Of Noem’s visit, Ivey said, “I was proud to personally welcome my friend South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama this afternoon. Both South Dakota and Alabama are two of the leading states and are showing the world what happens when you have strong, common sense leadership. I know Governor Noem will have a great visit.”

The photos represents the first public view of Ivey in some time, after reports began circulating across the state of the Governor’s health declining and potentially being admitted to the hospital this week.

