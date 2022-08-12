International food festival to benefit local women's groups.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Zonta Foundation has grown the international food festival to become an annual staple in Dothan.

From it’s humble beginnings at the Westgate Basketball Gym, to their 35th year, now being held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

The festival features cuisine from 29 different countries. “Every single person that you are going to meet at this event has cooked this food, they don’t go out and just buy it somewhere prepared,” said president Tami Page.

While the event honors international culture, it also honors the local community by benefitting women’s groups in the area. All proceeds go to House of Ruth, Chrysalis Home for Girls, Girls Inc. and The Exchange Center.

That financial contribution is important, but the connection the women of the Zonta Foundation have made with those beneficiaries will last a lifetime.

Member Angie Mckinney said, “Not only do we get to personally be with and support these different organizations, but we find ourselves being good mentors to our young teenage girls, because that’s what they need now.”

The International Food Festival is on August 13, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. in the Alfa Building at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are $25.

To learn more about the Zonta Foundation click HERE.

