Houston County issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for an elderly Gordon resident.

Rodney Earl Rudd, age 68, was last seen on Thursday, August 11 at 2:50 a.m. leaving an extended stay hotel in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane on the North side of Dothan, around Walmart and Soloman Chevrolet.

He is 5′11″ tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Rudd, a resident of the Oscar Helms Road area of Gordon, is believed to be experiencing an Alzheimer’s or Dementia episode.

He is believed to be occupying a 2016 White Nissan Frontier 4 door.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rodney Rudd, contact Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000 or the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808 or (334) 677-4807.

