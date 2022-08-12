Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport

Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested.

Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.

“It’s troubling anytime you see something like that but it’s one of things we did report it, and it’s something we investigated and DCH did cooperate with us fully and that person from my understanding is no longer an employee at DCH and we were able to find probable cause to get an arrest warrant for the individual,” said Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Shandreka Shantel Quarles
Shandreka Shantel Quarles(Northport Police Department)

Tuscaloosa County jail records indicate bond for Quarles has been set at $5,000. Police said the victim in the case was not seriously injured in the alleged abuse but did have visible marks on his arm.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Quarles on social media for a response, but we haven’t heard back from her.

