Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.

Officials say, the driver of the van, a man from Dothan, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marianna woman had serious injuries. No other passengers were in either vehicle.

