Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured.

At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.

The vehicles collided just past Stone Bridge Trail, causing the van to be overturned on its side and the other vehicle to stop on the shoulder.

The Marianna woman (73) sustained serious injury.

HW 90 has been closed at the area of the accident and remains closed at this time for investigation and vehicle removal.

Assisting at the scene was FWC, Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire and Rescue, and Air Heart.

