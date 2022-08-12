Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries(WJHG)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured.

At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.

The vehicles collided just past Stone Bridge Trail, causing the van to be overturned on its side and the other vehicle to stop on the shoulder.

The Marianna woman (73) sustained serious injury.

HW 90 has been closed at the area of the accident and remains closed at this time for investigation and vehicle removal.

Assisting at the scene was FWC, Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire and Rescue, and Air Heart.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two arrested in bank fraud scam
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
The Dothan Regional Airport announced Adam Hartzog as the new airport director.
Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2
City mum on employees gone in feeding scandal
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
Rudd, age 68 of Gordon, is believed to be experiencing an Alzheimer's or Dementia episode.
Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

Latest News

Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Parents of students at Early County High School say they have safety concerns a day after a big...
13 students removed following Early Co. High fight
Crews work to fix broken pole on Eugene West Rd.
Power restored in Houston Co.