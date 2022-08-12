Alabama Ag Credit assisting farmer’s market vendors

Alabama Ag Credit wants to help vendors pay for their booths at farmer’s markets.
Alabama Ag works towards helping vendors at their local farmer's markets.
By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Ag Credit wants to help vendors pay for their booths at farmer’s markets.

The agriculture financial institution assists farmers in their yearly operations.

So, Alabama Ag started a new “vendor voucher program” to support farmers when they sell their products.

Relationship Manager, Ashley Merritt with Alabama Ag Credit says, due to the increase in operation costs, Alabama Ag wants to help in any way they can.

“Most of our produce farmers that sell at these farmers markets are small farmers. We just want to do what we can do to ensure their financial stability and help them market their products,” Merritt says.

Famers can apply year-round for a one-hundred-dollar vendor voucher.

The link to find the application is found here.

